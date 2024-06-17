Safety checks on Yellow Line 'every 2 months'

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote moved to assure the public of the MRT Yellow Line's safety on Monday, saying regular testing will be carried out in shorter intervals to prevent faults in the future.

Mr Surapong made the announcement after he inspected the Yellow Line monorail system in Bangkok, one day after regular passenger services resumed along the line.

Prior to Sunday, trains on the line operated on a reduced timetable due to repair works on some sections of the track, which had been damaged in March by a faulty conductor rail.

Parts from the damaged track fell onto the road below, damaging several vehicles underneath the elevated tracks. The incident also damaged a section of the tracks between Hua Mak and Si Iam stations, forcing trains to run along a single line between the two stations.

The line's operator, Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd (EBM) said the installation of a new 5.7-kilometre-long conductor rail was completed last week. The tracks have undergone thorough safety testing before the line resumed normal operations on Sunday, EBM said.

Mr Surapong said EBM has been ordered to carry out safety tests every two months, as opposed to every six months. However, certain sections of the line will be tested weekly to assure the public of the line's safety, he said.

Trains on the Yellow Line feature cameras underneath the carriages, which help engineers detect faults during operation. These cameras can also be found on Pink Line trains, he said.

A commuter at Si Iam station, who asked not to be named, urged authorities to ensure similar disruptions won't happen again in the future, saying the reduced timetable caused plenty of headaches among commuters who rely on the line.

Fares are back to 15-45 baht per ride, depending on distance, though commuters can still sign up for the 25-baht weekly pass promotion, according to EBM.