21 arrests follow major drug busts

Police show evidence obtained after major busts in connection with 10 drug cases in which 36 million methamphetamine pills, 911kg of crystal meth and 5.1kg of heroin were seized and 21 suspects arrested recently by the Narcotic Suppression Bureau. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

NARCOTICS: The Royal Thai Police (RTP) arrested 21 suspects in 10 drug-related cases from May 31 to June 11, assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Samran Nualma said on Monday.

A total of 911kg of crystal methamphetamine, 36 million methamphetamine pills, and 5.16kg of heroin were seized.

Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) commissioner Pol Lt Gen Gen Khirisak Tantinvachai said the number of arrests in the past eight months is almost double that of last year.

All of the cases involved drugs trafficked from abroad.

Immigration and border security measures have been intensified in a bid to prevent any drugs from entering the country, he said, adding that another large group of drug traffickers are currently being monitored.