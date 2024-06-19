Restaurant employee shot dead, another wounded

A body, blurred out, lies on the floor at Khrua Thapthim seafood restaurant in Bang Khunthian district, Bangkok, early Wednesday morning. (Photo: PPTV HD36 Facebook)

A Vietnamese employee was shot dead and another wounded while they were drinking with the owner's son at a seafood restaurant in Bang Khunthian district, Bangkok, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The fatal shooting occurred at Khrua Thabthim seafood restaurant in Soi Thian Thalae 23 on Thian Thalae Road in Tha Kham area.

Pol Capt Thatsanai Khudsap, Thian Thalae deputy investigation chief, said it was reported to police about 3.30am.

Police, forensic officials, medics and rescue workers directed to the scene reported finding a dead man lying face-up in a pool of blood on the restaurant floor. He had a single gunshot wound to his head. Six empty bottles of beer were on a nearby table.

Police identified the victim from his work permit as Hong Van Duc, 28, a Vietnamese national. He worked at the restaurant.

Another Vietnamese employee, identified as Dinh Van Trang, 39, had been shot in the chest and in the back but was still alive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was reportedly out of danger.

Investigators said the two victims had been drinking with the owner's son after the restaurant closed. The man had become angry and allegedly suddenly fired one shot at Hong Van Duc, hitting him in the head and killing him.

He then allegedly shot the other Vietnamese employee in the chest, and again in the back as he tried to flee. The shooter then fled the restaurant.

Police were examining security camera recordings, and began a search for the shooter.

On Wednesday morning, a man identified only as Thanakorn turned himself in at Thian Thalae police station after his family arranged for his surrender. He was being questioned.



