Flying of drones banned in far South

Insurgents reported training in use of UAVs to drop bombs

A flying drone carrying 5kg of water sprays downtown Bangkok to settle the dust polluting the air on Jan 31, 2019. A similar drone could carry a pipe bomb. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Security authorities have banned the flying of drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles, in the three southernmost border provinces and part of Songkhla province.

The move follows reports of insurgents training to use UAVs to bomb military outposts in the region.

The Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4 announced the total ban on the use of "aircraft using external flight control", or drones, in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces and four districts of Songkhla province - Chana, Thepha, Na Thawi and Saba Yoi.

The announcement specifically mentioned that the flying of drones is prohibited over facilities operated by security agencies, local authorities, police and the military, and also their use for monitoring and spying on the operations of security agencies.

The ban will be strictly enforced, the Isoc announcement said. It was dated June 18.

Violators are liable to a maximum two years in prison and/or fine of 40,000 baht.

Isra News Agency earlier reported that southern insurgents had been practising using drones to drop pipe bombs on military posts. The news agency cited infomation gathered by an intelligence unit of the 48th Ranger Regiment special task force.

According to the report, two insurgent leaders, identified only as Kriangkrai and Issama-ae, had contacted drone experts in a neigbhouring country to train its members in Cho Airong district of Narathiwat to fly drones carrying a load of similar weight to a pipe bomb. Training had begun about two months ago.

It was thought the insurgents planned using the drones to attack security outposts in the deep South where tree cover was limited or non-existent, or where large contingents were posted.

Outposts in Cho Airong and Sungai Padi districts were believed likely targets.

All military units have been alerted to the threat. Units in vulnerable areas, in particular, had been ordered to increase surveillance and be on full alert for any such attack.