BMA to offer Muay Thai as an elective in schools

Courses will help preserve culture and teach young people the value of discipline

A young boxer kicks a punching bag at Atchara Muay Thai Gym, a boxing school in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is introducing Muay Thai as an elective course in 437 schools it runs to preserve the culture and teach young people about discipline, says city council president Surajit Pongsingwitthaya.

The boxing classes will be offered as part of the health science and physical education study cluster, he said after a meeting with Thanakorn Chaisri, director of the BMA’s Department of Education.

The course is certain to spur interest among young students, as part of the BMA’s drive to promote Thailand’s soft power in the sporting field, said Mr Surajit.

He said the benefits of Muay Thai are multi-faceted, from training youngsters to be structured and disciplined to instilling a sense of sportsmanship.

Enlisted to conduct the course will be certified trainers from various Thai boxing camps in the capital, and the classes may be held after school, the council president said.

He added that the training on BMA-run school premises may also be opened to outsiders or staff from other state agencies.

Mr Surajit said the fighting art could even be taken up as a profession, leading to it being preserved as a national martial art.

“Youngsters will understand the history (of Thai boxing) and learn to value the culture and heritage,” he said. “It’s a sport that spreads the word about Thailand’s soft power, attracting deep interest from people around the world.”