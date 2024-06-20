Acid attack couple given prison time

A couple who threw acid on a high school student in Buri Ram last year have been sentenced to 35-year and 25-year jail terms, respectively, for attempted murder.

The 18-year-old victim lost her left ear, and she almost went blind in her left eye due to the attack which occurred on Aug 27 last year.

Jetsadaporn, 21, and his wife, Angkana, 25, threw acidic liquid on Natthikarn "Aum" Khairum while she was having a meal with her family at a restaurant in Buri Ram's Nang Rong district.

After the attack, Ms Natthikarn underwent treatment for four months.

Ms Natthikarn's grandmother and uncle, who were with her when the attack occurred, were injured by acid as well.

The motive for the attack is believed to be a child abduction case filed against Jetsadaporn due to his previous relationship with Ms Natthikarn, which cost him some of his savings to settle the case.

Jetsadaporn and his wife were initially charged with grievous bodily harm, but the charge was later changed to attempted murder after the case was reexamined.

Lawyer Phattarapong Supakson said the Nang Rong Provincial Court sentenced the couple to death on Monday, but since their crime did not cause any death, they were given life sentences instead.

The sentences were later reduced to 25 years in prison as the defendants admitted to their crime, but the husband faced an additional sentence of 10 years in jail due to his previous child abduction case.

The couple are also required to pay about 2 million baht in compensation to the family of Ms Natthikarn.