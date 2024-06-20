Probe into missing oil-smuggling ships linked to police force

A marine police boat escorts three oil-smuggling ships which had gone missing to the Port of Songkhla early this week. Assawin Pakkawan

An investigation into officers involved with the three missing seized oil-smuggling vessels is underway after a leaked chat showed a connection between some police and the mastermind of the oil smuggling gang.

The three seized ships, containing 330,000 litres of smuggled oil, had been docked at the marine police pier in Chon Buri's Sattahip district along with two other seized vessels on March 19. Police arrested 28 crew members, charged them with smuggling oil, and released them on bail for 3 million baht.

On June 12, the three ships disappeared with 15 crew members. The vessels were recaptured with eight crew members near the maritime border with Malaysia on Monday. Almost all the 330,000 litres of diesel oil had been siphoned off.

An initial finding showed the vessels belonged to a network run by "Joe Namman Thue," also known as "Joe Pattani," a major oil smuggler in the South, said Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

He said that on March 19, police were contacted by a man named Mr Lek. He attempted to approach the authorities for assistance, but his requests were denied.

The CIB believed Mr Lek was the owner of the bail money, presumably acting under an order from his boss, Joe Pattani.

"This case has sullied the reputation of the Royal Thai Police [RTP]. We must take decisive action against all those who did wrong, including police. Further discussion will be held with public prosecutors to determine the next steps," said Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat.

A Line chat was leaked to the media on Wednesday. It showed a conversation between marine police and Joe Pattani, said Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat.

"An initial finding showed the leaked chat between Joe Pattani and the police officer is genuine. But the Crime Suppression Division [CSD] and Anti-Corruption Division [ACD] need time to complete the investigation first."

A police officer identified by the initial "N" will be summoned for questioning, he added.

Pol Col Anek Taosuparb, the deputy chief of the CSD, said the eight crew who were on board the three ships when they were recaptured on Monday were flown to Bangkok to be interrogated at the CSD headquarters.

An investigation is underway to determine whether they are linked to Joe Pattani. Further information will be disclosed by next week.

Police may ask Interpol to issue a Red Notice against seven other crew members still at large, he said.