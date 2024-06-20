Man accuses hospital chief of adultery with wife

Husband goes public with complaint after nurse admits she enjoyed rough sex with new lover

A 30-year-old man, accompanied by social media activist Guntouch “Gun” Jompalang, speaks about adultery involving his wife and a hospital director with a taste for rough sex, at a media briefing in Bangkok on Thursday. (Captured from a video by Gun Jompalang Facebook)

A man has accused a hospital director of having an adulterous relationship with his nurse wife, who reportedly admitted she liked rough sex with her new lover.

The 30-year-old man has sought help from social media activist Guntouch “Gun” Jompalang to take legal action against his wife’s lover. He aired his complaints in public on Thursday at the office of Narissorn Saengkaew, a councillor for Bang Khen district in Bangkok.

The man said the 40-year-old hospital director got romantically involved with his 28-year-old wife last year despite knowing that she was married and had a child. At the time, he said, he was not aware of the relationship.

However, he later noticed that his wife had changed. She often shunned his calls whenever he phoned her.

He only learned about her relationship recently after he checked the GPS on her phone and it showed she was in Nakhon Pathom. At the time, he said, she claimed she was staying overnight at the house of her boss and the internet signal was poor so she could not contact him.

When she returned home on May 30, he noticed there were bruises on her body. He checked her phone and was shocked to see video of her with another man.

When he confronted her with the evidence, he said, his wife admitted to the affair with the hospital director. He tried to persuade her to end the relationship for the sake of the family, but she was reluctant. He has not contacted the hospital director, he added.

Hot candle wax was found on the nurse's uniform of the woman who was having an affair with a hospital director. (Photo: Gun Jompalang Facebook page)

The man said his wife and her lover had engaged in sado-masochistic sex. She had been chained and handcuffed and there were traces of hot candle wax on her body. Candle wax was also found on her nursing uniform.

“My wife admitted to having enjoyed this type of sex and she even asked me to do the same thing,” the man said. “I begged her to end the relationship with the hospital director and I was ready to adjust things in bed.

“But she said that while she loves me and our child, she also is satisfied having sex with the hospital director.”

He went on to say that his wife told him he was not her type, even though he worked hard and didn’t smoke, drink or take drugs.

He said he tried in vain to persuade his wife to return but she refused. She asked that they live separately while he continued to look after their child. At present, he said, his wife stays at their house only occasionally.

The man said he had no strength to work and was in a poor mental state. His wife often defended her lover and no longer seemed to care about his feelings or their four-year-old child.

Having sought help from Mr Guntouch to take action against the hospital director, the man said he no longer wanted to mend ties with his wife.

Mr Guntouch said he would take the husband to submit a complaint with the Ministry of Public Health against the hospital director for adultery. The ministry would be asked to look into whether such conduct was an ethical violation, said the activist.