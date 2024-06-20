Special banknote for king's birthday

(Photo: Bank of Thailand)

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) will issue 10 million commemorative banknotes for the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday on July 28.

Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, the central bank governor, said on Thursday that the banknote will be printed in a portrait layout and on polymer material with the highest-technology printing techniques to provide the durability and prevent counterfeiting.

The banknote will be valued at 100 baht and will be available starting on July 23 at commercial and state-owned banks and the BoT Knowledge Centre.

The central bank will also print two million pamphlets, at 10 baht each, in which collectors can keep the banknotes. All proceed will be presented to His Majesty the King, said Mr Sethaput.