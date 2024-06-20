Don Muang Tollway rates to rise in December

Toll increases of 5-15 baht will be in effect for five years, says operator

Don Muang Tollway

Driving on the Don Muang Tollway will become more expensive in December, when increases of 5-15 baht take effect.

The new tolls will range from 40 to 170 baht, the operator Don Muang Tollway Plc announced on Thursday. The new rates will take effect for five years from Dec 22 this year to Dec 21, 2029, in line with its concession with the Department of Highways, which runs until September 2034.

New tolls on the Don Muang-National Memorial section will be 40 baht for four-wheelers (up from 35 baht) and 50 baht for vehicles with more wheels (up from 45 baht).

From Din Daeng to Don Muang and vice versa, tolls will be 90 baht for four-wheelers (up from 80 baht) and 120 baht for bigger vehicles (up from 110 baht).

From the National Memorial to Din Daeng, tolls will be 130 baht for four-wheelers (up from 115 baht) and 170 baht for bigger vehicles (up from 155 baht).