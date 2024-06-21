PM tells feuding cops to get over it

Wissanu Krea-ngam, an adviser to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, arrives at Government House where he gave the results of a probe into the conflict between Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol and Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol has been reinstated as national police chief following the completion of an investigation into a much-publicised internal conflict, according to Wissanu Krea-ngam, a legal adviser to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Mr Wissanu on Thursday disclosed the investigation results after the prime minister established a committee, chaired by Chatchai Promlert, to look into the conflict between Pol Gen Torsak and his deputy Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn.

The four-month investigation confirmed conflicts and disorder within the Royal Thai Police at all levels, but it was unclear whether these issues stemmed from a single cause or multiple sources, Mr Wissanu said.

The findings indicated that both Pol Gen Torsak and Pol Gen Surachate were involved, each having team members contributing to the conflicts, he added.

The investigation focused on four major cases: a 140-million-baht extortion case involving a gambling suspect named "Pae" and a police commander; the shooting of a highway police officer in Nakhon Pathom involving influential figure Praween Chankhlai, aka Kamnan Nok; the Minnie online gambling network allegedly operated by single mother Suchanun Suchaitchinsri, alias Minnie; and the BNK Master gambling network.

Additionally, 10 other cases were filed with police stations and the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 7.

Some conflicts were recent, while others dated back 10 years, Mr Wissanu told a press conference on Thursday.

Torsak: Set to retire in September

All cases have been forwarded to state agencies, including the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Department of Special Investigation, prosecutors and the courts.

Mr Wissanu said Pol Gen Surachate had been reinstated as deputy national police chief on April 18 after being transferred to the Prime Minister's Office on March 20.

A disciplinary committee was set up to investigate Pol Gen Surachate, and there was an order to temporarily suspend him from the police force.

"Since there were no further issues to investigate Pol Gen Torsak over, it was agreed to reinstate him," Mr Wissanu said.

"The fact-finding committee does not have the responsibility to decide who is right or wrong. It has informed the prime minister about difficulties and confusion regarding investigations by several agencies," Mr Wissanu said.

"It is unclear which agency has the power to investigate which case. From now on, the Council of State and the Justice Ministry will be asked to verify the scope of power an agency handling those cases has," he said.

"The prime minister has also asked the two parties [Pol Gen Torsak and Pol Gen Surachate] to reconcile and work together in the public's best interest and prevent the conflict from eroding public confidence. Everyone at the RoyPM asks all Thai Police must join hands to fix the problems," Mr Wissanu said.

"Conflict within the Royal Thai Police must be addressed. In the future, the government believes the situation will ease. During the past four months, the two sides have met for talks often and the committee has stepped in to mediate," he said.

On March 20, Mr Srettha transferred both senior police officials to the Prime Minister's Office, in a move to address the mounting rift within the police force. Deputy national police chief Kitrat Phanphet was then appointed acting police chief. There were reports suggesting that Pol Gen Surachate could be charged with money laundering in connection with online gambling networks.

Pol Gen Torsak and Pol Gen Surachate vied fiercely for the national police chief post last September. Just two days before the Police Commission met to name the police chief, allegations emerged that Pol Gen Surachate might have been involved with the gambling website BNK Master and money laundering. While Pol Gen Surachate was busy clearing his name, Pol Gen Torsak, who retires this September, was named police chief.