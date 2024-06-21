Bhutan king granted 7 honorary Thai degrees

Prof Dr Phra Brahmawatcharatheeracharn, rector of Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University, right, presents an honorary doctorate in Buddhism to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Wednesday in Bhutan. (Photo: His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's Facebook)

Seven universities from Thailand presented honorary doctorate degrees to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan in a ceremony held at the Dungkar Dzong Royal Palace in the town of Paro, west of the Bhutan capital, on Wednesday.

Thammasat University presented His Majesty the King with an honorary doctorate in the field of Creative Development.

Chiang Mai University presented His Majesty the King with an honorary doctorate of Science in Agriculture.

Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University presented His Majesty the King with an honorary doctorate in Buddhism.

Maejo University presented His Majesty the King with an honorary doctorate in Organic Agriculture Management

Chiang Mai Rajabhat University presented His Majesty the King with an honorary doctorate in Science for Sustainable Local Development.

Mae Fah Luang University presented His Majesty the King with an honorary doctorate in Social Sciences.

Khon Kaen University presented His Majesty the King with an honorary doctorate of Science in Agricultural Extension Studies.

Delegations from the universities travelled to the South Asian country to present the degrees.

His Majesty thanked the seven universities for their "meaningful gesture of recognition, and the people and kingdom of Thailand for their genuine friendship and goodwill for Bhutan".