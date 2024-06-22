Royal barge fleet to be ready in time for 'kathin' ceremony

An artist specialising in 'Chang Sib Moo' from the Fine Arts Department paints the royal barge 'Khrut Hoen Het' with the royal barge 'Suphannahong' in the background at the National Royal Barges Museum in Bangkok's Noi district. The royal barge procession to mark His Majesty the King's birthday on July 28 will take place in October. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The restoration of 52 royal barges will be completed in time for a royal kathin ceremony in October as part of celebrations to mark the King's 72nd birthday on July 28, according to the Culture Ministry.

Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said on Friday that only minor details need to be added to complete the work, which is scheduled to be done by the end of this month.

The Fine Arts Department (FAD) has been instructed to prepare for a royal barge procession and kathin ceremony on Oct 27.

The barge procession will be the first such ceremony to be held during His Majesty the King's reign. Their Majesties, the King and Queen, will travel to Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan for the robe-offering ceremony.

A total of 52 royal barges will feature in the procession, creating a 1,200-metre-long and 90-metre-wide formation along the Chao Phraya River. About 2,200 oarsmen will be needed.

She said the restoration of the royal barges is supervised by the Conservation Science Division of the National Museum Office and the Office of Traditional Arts.

The government has allocated a central budget of 47.3 million baht for the work on the 52 royal barges. The FAD is working to conserve the royal barges to ensure safety and functionality and maintain the tradition of the barge procession, which is the highlight of this globally unique ceremony, according to Ms Sudawan.

"The restoration work is almost 100% done. The process will be finished within June 30," added the minister.

The move is also a response to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's wish to see this royal ceremony, which is eagerly awaited by both Thai and international visitors, showcase Thailand's rich cultural heritage.

The Culture Ministry will also work with the Tourism and Sports Ministry to promote the beauty of the royal barges after the procession ends.

The National Museum of Royal Barges in Bangkok's Bangkok Noi district has eight royal barges: the Suphannahong, Narayana Song Suban, Anantanagaraj, Anekajatbhujonga and four escort barges, including Ekachai Hoen Hao, Asura Wayu Phak, Khrut Hoen Het and Krabi Prap Muang Man.

She said the FAD will promote the royal procession and provide details of each barge on its virtual museum and will expand the operating hours from 4pm to 8pm in December as a New Year's gift to tourists and to promote the government's soft power policy.

According to the Royal Thai Navy, His Majesty the King has granted permission to anchor three royal barges -- Suphannahong, Narayana Song Suban and Anantanagaraj -- at Ratchaworadit Pier for an outdoor exhibition together with a show by oarsmen two times a day on July 28 and 29.

There will also be an exhibition in honour of His Majesty the King, said Capt Songchai Jitwang, Chief of Staff of the Administrative Department of the Royal Thai Navy.

There will also be a rehearsal of the royal barge procession before the royal kathin ceremony.