Researcher finds fossilised dino teeth

Rare find: The fossilised teeth of a Basal Tyrannosauroid discovered by a Kasetsart University researcher in Phu Noi in the northeastern province of Kalasin. It's the first of such discovery in Southeast Asia. (Photo: Kasetsart University)

A researcher from Kasetsart University has found the fossilised teeth of a Basal Tyrannosauroid in Phu Noi in the northeastern province of Kalasin, marking its first discovery in Southeast Asia.

The finding was made by Wongwech Chowchuvech, a graduate student from Kasetsart University's Department of Earth Sciences under the Faculty of Science.

It was done under the supervision of Asst Prof Chatchalerm Ketwetsuriya, Mahasarakham University researcher Sita Manitkoon and Sirindhorn Museum director Phornphen Chanthasit.

According to the team, analysis of the teeth showed they belonged to a Basal Tyrannosauroid, a relative of the carnivorous Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The teeth were different from the Metriacanthosauridae teeth that were earlier discovered in the area, the team said.

"The [Basal Tyrannosauroid] teeth had two unique dental features -- lateral teeth with mesiolingual twisted mesial carinae extending above the cervix line and a braided enamel surface texture," it said.

The team said the Basal Tyrannosauroid in Phu Noi were closely related to the Guanlong wucaii and the Proceratosaurus bradleyi, dating back to the Jurassic period.

The discovery showed the rich paleoecological environment in the lower Phu Kradung during the period and marked the first occurrence of a Basal Tyrannosauroid in Southeast Asia, it said.