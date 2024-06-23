Health chiefs quell fears over recent flu spate

People receive a flu shot at the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Influenza has killed 14 people and sickened more than 180,000 others nationwide since the beginning of this year, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

On Saturday, Director-General Dr Thongchai Keeratihatthayakorn came out to allay fears circulating online over severe strains of influenza, saying it is a respiratory viral infection that causes most sufferers only mild symptoms and can be treated accordingly.

However, some cases develop intercurrent illnesses, which heightens the risk of death.

Dr Thongchai said a team from Disease Control Office 5 in Ratchaburi has worked with local public health offices to conduct an in-depth analysis of flu patients. The full report is expected next week.

According to the Epidemiology Division data from Jan 1 to June 20, there were 186,900 flu cases and 14 deaths -- five of which were reported in Nakhon Ratchasima, two in Nakhon Si Thammarat, and one each in Chaiyaphum, Surat Thani, Bangkok, Sukhothai, Samut Prakan, Phuket and Kalasin.

Surveillance data on influenza and other respiratory viruses from Sept 1, 2021, to June 16 showed that among 2,284 influenza cases, 1,044 had the A/H3N2 strain.

Various strains were found among the population from Sept 1, 2021, to June 16. The A/H3N2 strain accounted for 45% of cases, the B/H3N2 (27%), the A/H1N1 (26%), and the so-called A subtype with an unidentified strain (1%).

Although influenza is endemic, it can still exacerbate intercurrent illnesses such as pneumonia, asthma, encephalitis and bacterial infections, added Dr Thongchai.