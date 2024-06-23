American looks for dad's Thai ex-girlfriend during Vietnam War

A user in the Reddit social network has posted his intention to look for a former Thai girlfriend of his father who was near the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom during the Vietnam War.

He wrote late last week that his father, a white American, had been near Nakhon Phanom between 1968 and 1971 and missed his Thai girlfriend who was called "Oi". The social platform user wrote he would like to know more about her.

"My dad (White/American) was near Nakhon Phanom around 1968-1971. He had a few photos of his girlfriend at the time. He kept a large photo of her in our home while I was growing up, and I've always wondered what happened to her. Based on what he's told me, she would be about 70 years old now," the post read.

"He talked about her fondly, and I was told he wanted to marry her. My grandfather didn't let that happen. My dad said her name is pronounced "Oi" in English, but I don't know how to write her name properly in Thai or English."

"I'm curious what happened to her. Maybe you can help?"