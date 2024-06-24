Students get awards for space project

Two students from Rayong have been awarded the Kibo-ABC Award, after the project they submitted for the Asian Try-Zero G 2023 programme was performed aboard Japan's Kibo module at the International Space Station earlier this year.

Executive vice-president of the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), Chularat Tanprasert, said "Starfish Exercise for Microgravity" -- a space exercise experiment drawn up by Wanwalee Channgam and Phuttima Prakobchart, both Mathayom Suksa 6 (Year 12) students from Rayongwittayakorn School -- was recently named by the award committee as one of the best submissions for the 2023 programme.

Their submission was one out of the 14 experiments conducted on the Kibo module by Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa in February this year.

Ms Wanwalee said she and Ms Phuttima did a lot of research to prepare for the presentation. They ensure the experiment is a success, they had prepared detailed diagrams which explain how each movement was supposed to be performed.

She thanked the Japanese astronaut for explaining the result of the experiment in detail, which allowed the team to work further on the project.

According to NSTDA, another experiment proposal, "Water Spheres and Electrostatic Force", submitted by Chayanin Lertudomsak, a Matthayom Suksa 6 student from Suankularb Wittayalai school in Bangkok, won the Crew Award.

He said he was surprised and delighted to win. "I'm overwhelmed and really proud. The activity is a unique chance to broaden my experience and knowledge," he said.