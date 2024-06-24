Russians in failed pursuit of Phuket bag snatcher

The alleged bag snatcher flees through the traffic, pursued by his victims, in Muang district of Phuket on Sunday night. (Photo supplied)

PHUKET: A Russian couple tried in vain to catch a bag snatcher on a motorcycle who made off with the woman's handbag in Muang district on Sunday night.

Alisa Makarenko told tourist police she was riding pillion on her friend's motorcycle on Takua Pa Road in tambon Talad Yai of Muang district about 8.40pm on Sunday when a motorcyclist grabbed her handbag from her lap.

The thief was wearing a distinctive blue helmet. Her friend pursued the bag-snatcher on their bike, weaving through the traffic and repeatedly sounding his horn, while she recorded the chase on her phone. The thief got away.

The lost bag contained her spectacles, motorcycle licence, four debit cards, a comb and a power bank, but only 60 baht in cash, Ms Alisa said.

Police advised the victim to quickly freeze her debit cards, which included three Russian cards.

- Illegal driving instructor caught -

In a separate case, police arrested Russian Roman Lazarev, 29, for illegally working as a motorcycle driving instructor in the parking lot at Nam Kao market in tambon Kathu of Kathu district.

He was arrested with motorcycles and traffic cones that he used when teaching Russian learner drivers.

Police said he charged 2,000 baht for a three-day course and advertised his services on Instagram.