Drowned Belgian tourist found on Phuket beach

Rescuers prepare to take the body of the drowned Belgian tourist to Vachira Phuket Hospital for autopsy, after he was found dead on Freedom beach in Muang district on Monday. (Photo: Third Navy Region)

PHUKET: A missing Belgian visitor was found dead on a beach on Monday, two days after he disappeared while swimming with his girlfriend.

Deputy chief of Karon police station Pol Lt Col Wiwat Chamnankit said Luvovadio Deraut's body was washed up on Freedom beach in Muang district. It was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination.

His family in Belgium had been informed and relatives were travelling to Phuket to collect the body, he said.

Deraut, 28, was swimming at the beach with his girlfriend on Saturday. He and two other tourists, both from Yemen, were reported dragged out to sea by the strong currents. Lifeguards on jet skis began a search for them, with help from divers and searchers from the Kusoltam Phuket Foundation.

The two Yemenis were saved on Saturday, but the searchers did not find Deraut.

Deraut was the fourth tourist to drown in just one week while swimming in Phuket province.

Lifeguards put up red flags at the beach to warn visitors of the danger of swimming in the current weather conditions.

The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast more heavy rain and big waves for Phuket and other Andaman coastal areas until Wednesday.

Sailors should take precautions and small boats are advised to stay ashore.

Heavy rain is also forecast for other regions of Thailand.