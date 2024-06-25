Parents to face abuse charges over child sex clips

The father of a 5-year-old girl will press charges against the parents of two 12-year-old girls who coerced the young child into engaging in sex acts with a 7-year-old boy while they filmed them.

Authorities are investigating the case and providing the young victims with further evaluation and support.

Officers from the Social Development and Human Security Ministry and the Shelter for Children and Families on Monday met the family of the 5-year-old in Kamphaeng Phet province after the footage of the sex acts was spread in their community.

On Sunday, the families of the 5-year-old girl and the 7-year-old boy, accompanied by Pol Sgt Prachakkrit Saithip, an administrator of a Facebook page for receiving complaints in Kamphaeng Phet, went to the provincial police station to file complaints against the perpetrators' parents.

According to the complaints, the two young victims, who are blood-related, were coerced by their 12-year-old neighbours -- who both went to the same school as the victims -- into "having sex" with each other while being filmed in exchange for snacks and toys.

The victims said they did it three times but never received anything.

Their families said the parents of the two girls did not show any remorse or accept any responsibility for their children's actions.

The families called on state agencies to investigate the case and asked that the victims be transferred to other schools to ensure their safety and prevent a similar incident from reoccurring.

The father of the 5-year-old on Monday said he would take his daughter to a hospital for a medical exam and gather all possible evidence to take legal action against the families of the two preteens.

According to the source, all parties were to meet at the school to negotiate and find a resolution within this week. Social Development and Human Security officials will also be present at the meeting.

Pol Sgt Prachakkrit urged those who have the video clips to delete them, saying that sharing them is illegal from now on.