Smugglers arrested at airport with 14kg of heroin

Officials find bags of heroin in the suspects' suitcase at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: Four people from Hong Kong have been arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport with 14 kilogrammes of heroin they were allegedly smuggling out of the country.

Pol Lt Gen Panurat Lakboon, secretary-general of the Narcotics Control Board, said the four suspects were arrested at the airport on Sunday night by officials acting on a tip-off.

He released the names of only two of the suspects - Leung Wai Kit and Chun He Chow. Mr Leung is a suspected major drug trafficker, the secretary-general said.

Pol Lt Gen Panurat said Thai and Hong Kong drugs police learned that Mr Leung and Mr Chun arrived in Thailand on Friday last week to buy drugs.

On Sunday Mr Leung and Mr Chun entered Suvarnabhumi airport about 7pm to give a suitcase to the two other suspects, who were waiting there. They were all apprehended.

An examination of the suitcase found 40 bags of compressed heroin, weighing 14kg in total.

Pol Lt Gen Panurat said Thailand remains a nexus for international drug traffickers.