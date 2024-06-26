School executives face graft charges

School executives in Songkhla's Hat Yai district are facing corruption and forgery charges involving school lunch projects, scholarship funds, and the procurement of educational supplies.

The alleged criminal activities are believed to have caused more than two million baht in losses.

Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), on Tuesday said the CIB and the Anti-Corruption Division and Crime Suppression Division (CSD) worked together in an inspection of the corruption activities at Saman Khun Wittayathan School.

The investigation stemmed from complaints filed by teachers who suspected corruption in the school.

Authorities have pressed charges against the school director Phiphat Senapitakul, 56; Ubon Sukanan, 55; deputy school director Anchalee Puangsuvarn, 64; and budget management head Thiranan Pathano, 65, for colluding in embezzlement and document forgery.

During the search, police confiscated various school budget documents, which showed irregularities in the budget's use, particularly the student lunch project, of which 25% of the fund was unaccounted for.

There was also alleged corruption related to procuring and distributing school supplies and books. Students were reported to have paid for new books but were instead provided with used books.

Police said the school has approximately 1,700 students, and the annual misappropriation of educational equipment funds was estimated at 1.2 million baht, while the lunch budget was about 900,000 baht per year.

Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat said more than 100 witnesses, including parents, students, teachers, and state officials, were questioned.

Police believed the alleged corruption had been going on for years.

He said all four suspects denied the charges, adding that they were once dismissed from the school's administration but finally returned after negotiations.

Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat urged the Education Ministry to beef up its inspections to ensure transparency in school management countrywide.

The CSD deputy chief, Pol Col Anek Taosuparb, said some parents at the school said they were coerced to sign certain documents stating they received a specific amount of money which they did not receive.

The investigation also found that the state allocated a budget for the school lunch of 22 baht per student.

However, police findings showed that five baht per person was cut off, resulting in the school's substandard meals.