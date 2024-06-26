Govt 'keen' to expedite Korat link

Work is proceeding on construction of the elevated part of the high-speed rail tracks between Saraburi and Kaeng Khoi in January last year. The 12.9 kilometre section forms part of the wider Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima high-speed train route. (Photo: High-speed train project Saraburi-Kaeng Khoi)

The ongoing construction of the Sino-Thai high-speed rail (HSR) link will be included in the agenda of a mobile cabinet meeting that will be held in Nakhon Ratchasima next week, as the government is very keen to expedite the project, according to Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong on Tuesday.

The construction of the 250.77-kilometre high-speed rail link between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima is expected to conclude sometime in 2028.

At present, the first phase of the project, which costs about 179.41 billion baht, is under construction.

Other issues that will be included in the meeting's agenda are the construction of the double-track rail upgrades between the two cities and the plan to upgrade Nakhon Ratchasima airport in an effort to turn the province into a transportation hub in the Northeast, he said.

These projects will help elevate Nakhon Ratchasima's image as a destination for international exhibitions, meetings and summits, Mr Prasert said. He hoped the province could host more high-profile events, such as the upcoming 2029 International Horticultural Expo.

Mr Prasert said the ministry will introduce "digital volunteers" on the first day of the mobile cabinet meeting.

These volunteers, he said, will be an important part of the government's efforts to increase Thai citizens' digital awareness and literacy.

Separately, Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University's (NRRU) local soft power development committee organised a meeting to identify the province's soft power potential.

Samart Jubjon, an expert sculptor with the NRRU, said that the meeting brought together experts from all 32 districts in the province.

Tuesday's meeting was meant to gather their input on what aspects of the province's identity and/or culture should be incorporated into future promotional events, he said.

Next week, the committee will submit a list to the government during the mobile cabinet meet.