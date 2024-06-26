More bus routes eyed for Red Line station

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is to propose four additional electric bus routes to feed the State Railway of Thailand's (SRT's) Red Line Rangsit Station in Pathum Thani province next month.

According to Transport Ministry spokesman Krichanont Iyapunya, the DLT plan comes after a ministry survey revealed that the existing feeder system, especially public transportation and parking areas at Rangsit Station, was insufficient.

He said the four additional bus routes would be run by private operators.

They cover Rangsit Circle; Rangsit-Thammasat University, Rangsit Campus; Rangsit-Krung Siam St Carlos Medical Centre; and Rangsit Khlong 7.

Mr Kritchanont said the DLT will submit the plan to the Pathum Thani Land Transport Office next month before passing it on to the ministry.

Mr Kritchanont said the SRT is working on increasing Rangsit Station's parking capacity from 100 vehicles to 300. It will also push for a car park building.

The station's feeder system is mainly supported by pick-up taxis, which run from Rangsit-Charusorn, Rangsit-Nong Sua District, Rangsit-Chiang Rak Station, and Rangsit-Ongkharak District.

Higher train use, he said, is due to the ministry's 20-baht flat-rate fare that covers 14 stations of the SRT Red Line and 16 stations of the MRT Purple Line.