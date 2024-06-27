Music teacher admits to sexually abusing male student for 2 years

A music teacher at a well-known public school in Bangkok has admitted sexually abusing a 15-year-old student for almost two years after more than 100 video clips of the abuse were found on his phone.

Ekapop Luengprasert, an adviser to the interior minister and founder of the Sai Mai Tong Rod Facebook page, on Wednesday took the victim and his mother to Thong Lor police station to file a criminal charge against the teacher.

The mother said she learned about the abuse from her son last Thursday.

She said her son had been subjected to sexual abuse at the hands of the music teacher for almost two years. The teacher also threatened him not to tell anyone about it.

The boy's mother said the teacher recently became more sadistic and abusive, adding that he usually persuaded her to have her son take his special tutorial classes by boasting that he had won several awards.

According to her, she trusted him and was not suspicious about his behaviour as he was her son's teacher.

The teacher has been teaching music at the school for eight years.

After the abuse came to light, the parents of several other students who took music classes approached the school director to demand an explanation, she said. However, the school director promised to launch an investigation lasting seven months. The parents said that since this would take too long they contacted the Sai Mai Tong Rod Facebook page for help instead.

Mr Ekapop said he would contact the deputy education minister and urge him to take action against the music teacher.

Pol Col Pansa Amarapitak, head of Thong Lor police station, said the victim would be sent to Police General Hospital for a medical exam as the investigators were gathering forensic evidence.

He said when the suspect was questioned on Tuesday, he admitted to the crime after over 100 video clips of the abuse were found on his mobile phone. None of the clips were found to have been shared online. According to the teacher, the abuse mostly took place in his classroom. He also admitted using violence against the victim.