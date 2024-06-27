17 illegal migrant workers caught during raid

An immigration officer checks a document presented by one of the Lao workers at a karaoke bar in Laem Chabang area in Sri Racha district, Chon Buri, during a raid early Thursday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Seventeen Lao women and two Thai employers were arrested during raids on karaoke bars and restaurants in Laem Chabang of this eastern province in the early hours of Thursday.

More than 20 immigration officers raided several entertainment venues in the tourist district of Si Racha at about 1am following reports of illegal migrant workers.

During the operation, officers checked the workers' passports, work permits and other documents. Seventeen Lao workers were found without proper documentation. Among them, fourteen lacked work permits, two had entered Thailand illegally, and one had failed to notify authorities about her workplace and job type within the required 15-day period.

Two Thai employers were arrested and charged with hiring illegal migrants and providing shelter to them.

All were taken to Laem Chabang police station. The migrant workers will be deported back to their home country.

The arrests came after Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Itthipol Itthisarnronnachai instructed all immigration units and checkpoints across the country to conduct raids on suspected venues and arrest those entering the country illegally.