Chinese woman wanted in B150m fraud case arrested in Pattaya

Pol Maj Gen Panthana Nuchanart, deputy chief of the Immigration Bureau (IB), announces the arrest of a 24-year-old Chinese woman wanted for a 150-million-baht fraud case in her home country. (Photo: Immigration Bureau)

A 24-year-old Chinese woman wanted in her home country for alleged involvement in a Ponzi scheme that caused more than 150 million baht in damage to victims has been arrested in Pattaya in Chon Buri province.

Immigration police apprehended a woman identified only as Ms Hu at a condominium room on Pattaya Sai 2 Road, Pol Maj Gen Panthana Nuchanart, deputy chief of the Immigration Bureau (IB), said during a media briefing to announce the arrest of the Chinese woman and suspects in three other cases on Thursday.

When asked to present her passport, Ms Hu claimed it was missing. She was later taken to the Chon Buri immigration office, where officers checked her fingerprints in the biometric system and found she had no record of entering the country, Pol Maj GenPanthana said. The officers charged her with illegal entry.

The IB had coordinated with the Chinese embassy in Thailand and found that the woman was wanted on public fraud charges related to a Ponzi investment scheme in China. She had duped many Chinese people into investing about 150 million baht in a fraudulent stock share investing scheme, said Pol Maj-Gen Panthana.

During questioning, he said, the woman admitted to having sneaked into Thailand via natural border crossing near the Golden Triangle area in Chiang Rai province.

She was later handed over to investigators at Pattaya City police station for legal action.