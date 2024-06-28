Phuket bans heavy trucks during weekday rush hours from Monday

Phuket will ban heavy lorries from travelling on all roads on the island during morning and evening rush hours from Monday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: All trucks with 10 wheels or more will not be allowed to use roads on the resort island during rush hours on weekdays beginning Monday.

Phuket deputy police chief Pol Col Passakorn Sonthikul announced on Friday the ban of all lorries having 10 wheels or more to enter Phuket from 6am-9am and 4pm-7pm on weekdays. The new restriction takes effect on Monday.

The ban will not be enforced on weekends and public holidays, he added.

The new regulation is designed to ease traffic congestion on roads in Phuket, especially from Phuket Airport to downtown.

About 40,000 vehicles pile onto Phuket streets from the airport to the city during high season and 10,000 during low season.

About 230 heavy trucks travelling from Phangnga enter Phuket during morning and evening rush hours, according to the police.

Pol Col Passakorn said any lorries that needed to be on the streets during the banned periods are required to seek permission in advance and police will decide within 24 hours of receiving the request.