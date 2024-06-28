Traffic woes top complaints on Traffy Fondue

Bangkok governor hails success of app in reducing time needed to respond to complaints

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt addresses a press conference on May 28 to outline his achievements during his first two years in the job. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has received almost 600,000 complaints over the past two years via its Traffy Fondue online platform, with the majority related to road problems, says Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

The popular platform’s main goal is to address issues that affect residents’ everyday lives, Mr Chadchart said during a recent update.

A total of 588,842 complaints have been submitted on Traffy Fondue, with 465,291, or 79% of all complaints, having been addressed, he said.

He added that 201,355 complaints, by far the majority, were related to the city’s roads, while other issues frequently reported included the condition of footpaths (84,095), safety (61,044), street lights (57,162) and sanitation (52,225).

Mr Chadchart said that 345,975 complaints were submitted on the platform in its second year, 1.5 times the number in the first year.

The platform allows the BMA to respond to problems that used to take a month to resolve and fix them in only two days, he said.

The swifter process has improved people’s satisfaction level, with a rating of 4.11 out of 5, he said.

Mr Chadchart cited the advantages of Traffy Fondue, including eliminating the need to submit complaints via letters and phone calls, 24/7 availability and the platform’s ability to receive people’s feedback.

“Solving problems using Traffy Fondue makes us a real smart city,” he said. “It involves using technology to solve problems appropriately while placing citizens at the centre of importance.”