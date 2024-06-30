Air force denies US F-16 rumours

The air force has denied all knowledge of a US offer to sell its F-16 fighter jets at a competitive price attached to a long-term interest loan for the procurement.

The offer was reportedly made four days after Marcus Wallenberg, president of Swedish bank Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) and Saab AB, met Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in Bangkok.

They were apparently discussing the possibility of the government purchasing 12 SAAB Gripen fighter jets.

On Friday, US Ambassador Robert F Godec met Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang to provide him with information about US defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin's offer to sell its F-16 Block 70 fighter jets to the air force as part of the US military aid programme.

According to a source close to the matter, before the ambassador met Mr Sutin, he presented a letter to Mr Srettha, although the letter's contents were not disclosed.

The source says the information which Mr Godec passed on to Mr Sutin concerned benefits that would be included in the fighter jet offer and any countertrade with Thailand.

The US ambassador also invited Mr Sutin to make an official visit to the US.

Meanwhile, Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) chief ACM Panpakdee Patanakul, who is on an official visit to China, said he was unaware of any such offer being made or sent to Mr Srettha.

He said the RTAF is still shopping around before deciding which supplier to procure new fighter jets from.

The air force is keen on securing optimal benefits for the country, he said.

To date, the RTAF has taken an interest in offers from two fighter jet manufacturers, Saab AB from Sweden and Lockheed Martin.

The suppliers have made attractive offers in the race to be the government's top pick.

The RTAF is waiting to consider some extra benefits in the sale offers, said ACM Panpakdee. He did not elaborate.

During the discussion between Mr Sutin and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore late last month, Mr Austin put the offer to Mr Sutin as part of the US' Foreign Military Financing (FMF) programme.

This would provide a discount on US F-16 jets and allow it to pay loan instalments spanning nine years. Further details were not available.