BMA launches new green park

Chakkaphan: More people should know

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched "Suan 50 Suk," its latest public park in Soi Sukhumvit 50, marking its effort to increase green areas in city communities.

The park is a 13-rai site under the Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway in Soi Sukhumvit 50 in Klong Toey district. It has been run since Feb 22 under a joint arrangement by the BMA, PTT Global Chemical Group and Ichitan Group.

Deputy governor Chakkaphan Phewngam told the Bangkok Post the Suan 50 Suk Park was developed on an abandoned piece of land that the Klong Toey District Office spotted and proposed to the BMA as a public park.

BMA arranged discussions with related parties, including the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), two companies, and locals.

The discussion resulted in an agreement to develop the abandoned area into a park. Its name is Suan 50 Suk as the park (known in Thai as suan) is located inside Soi Sukhumvit 50, while suk means happiness.

Mr Chakkaphan said the park has a running track for exercising and a recreation zone. The park also has an area for art exhibitions, a pet park, and space for schools to host school activities like camping.

On the environmental side, he said the BMA and partners planted about 1,000 trees on the land, including silver trumpet trees, Indian rose chestnut trees and mahogany trees.

The park also has a garbage disposal area that encourages people living nearby to separate waste in the name of recycling and better disposal methods.

One of Suan 50 Suk's workers told the Bangkok Post the park -- open from 5am to 8pm -- has security guards on the spot around the clock.

People like to visit the park after working hours and on weekends. On average, about 20 people visit the park per day.

"I want more people to know about the park," he said.

Kitti Daeng-on, a motorcycle rider, said he was an occasional visitor. He said not many people know about it so it's a bit quiet. He also hopes to see more shade in the area, once the trees grow and can help ward off the sun's rays.

Sakunrat Tongthongkum, a local, said having an open green area near her home is welcome. It can be a recreation space for teenagers and an alternative to game cafes and malls.

The Suan 50 Suk Park is part of governor Chadchart Sittipunt's green project, which locals can reach within a 15-minute walk, also known as the "15-minute parks" project.

He expects to convert abandoned areas in the city into public parks and green spaces for residents.

The governor aimed to establish 500 parks within his four-year term, or by 2026.

So far, the BMA has launched about 130 public parks, said Mr Chakkaphan.