Police flat bombing kills 1, injures 18 in Yala

Fire erupts after an explosion at a police flat in Bannang Sata district, Yala, on Sunday morning. (Screenshot)

YALA: At least one person was killed and 18 others injured when a bomb exploded in front of a police flat in Bannang Sata district of this southern border province on Sunday morning.

The explosion happened in front of a flat belonging to Bannang Sata police station at about 10.30am. The scene is in Bannang Sata municipality and is not far from the Bannang Sata district office and a market.

The blast's impact damaged glass panes and ceilings tiles in the flat and nearby houses. Authorities cordoned off the blast site for fear that there could be further bomb attacks.

Witnesses believed it was a car bomb, although authorities were yet to dertermine whether it was a sedan or a pickup truck as several vehicles were parked in front of the flat. One vehicle was wrecked and caught fire and adjacent vehicles were damaged.

The dead victim was a woman who had yet to be identified. Of the 18 injured people, eight were police officers and ten were local residents. Five were seriously wounded with shrapnel. The injured people also suffered chest pain. They received treatment at Bannangsata Hospital.

The incident was the first car bomb explosion in the far South this year.