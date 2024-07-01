Airport Link station briefly closed by small fire

Smoe issues from the burning shop near the escalator entrance to Ramkhamhaeng station of the Airport Rail Link on Monday morning. (Photo: จ่าจอม via JS100 Radio Facebook account)

The Airport Rail Link has reopened Ramkhamhaeng Station for passengers after it was temporarily closed following a small fire in a shop near one of the entry escalators early on Monday.

The airport train operator announced the resumption of normal services at Ramkhamhaeng.

The fire was reported about 4.30am in a shop beside the escalator and the station was closed for the safety of passengers. It was soon extinguished.

Train services were not disrupted, but trains did not stop at Ramkhamhaeng. Commuters were advised to use Makkasan or Hua Mak stations.

Traffic radio Jor Sor 100 reported the fire began about 4.30am on the ground floor of a building about four metres from the escalator. Officials at the station cut off the power. Firefighters needed only about 20 minutes to put out the small blaze.

No injuries were reported and no damage caused to the station. However, the affected escalator remains closed for safety reasons, according to Jor Sor 100.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.