Phuket floods retreat, clean up underway

Workmen clean the flood-mud off a road in tambon Kamala of Kathu district, Phuket, on Monday. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

PHUKET: Flooding caused by torrential rain that disrupted airline flight schedules on Sunday had drained off in most areas of this southern tourist island by Monday.

Sophon Thongsai, disaster mitigation chief of Phuket, said on Monday there was still floodwater in Moo 4 and Moo 6 villages of tambon Thepkasattri in Thalang district, but evacuees were returning to their homes.

About 100 people took refuge at Wat Thepkasattri School and 20 others stayed at Banpakrongcheep School in tambon Thepkasattri on Sunday.

Property owners and local officials were now cleaning up the mud left behind by the flooding, Mr Sophon said.

Phuket governor Sophon Suwannarat said assistance was being delivered to 740 households in communities in Kathu and Thalang districts. Bantarua School in Thalang district was closed on Monday as the clean up continued. There were no reports of any damage in Muang district.

The governor said 310 millimetres of rain fell onthe area on Sunday. The downpour disrupted many flights at Phuket airport.