Crane collapse kills 2 and injures 7

The collapsed construction crane is seen in On Nut Soi 86 in Prawet district of Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon. Two people were confirmed killed and seven others injured. (Photo: Ruamkatanyu rescue foundation via 1197 traffic call centre Facebook)

Two people were killed and seven others injured when a giant crane collapsed at a building site in Prawet district of Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon.

The crane collapsed at the construction site of a waste disposal plant at On Nut Soi 86 at 2.15pm, said Pol Lt Kittichot Summart, deputy investigation chief at the Prawet police station.

The tower crane, with a maximum load lifting capacity of 12 tonnes, fell on a cement mixer truck and a one-storey office building.

Two men — crane controller Somnuek Daochan, 53, and foreman Sunan Sutthiwilai, 47 — were killed in the crane collapse.

Seven workers sustained injuries as they were hit by broken glass and pieces of the broken crane. They were rushed to Sirindhorn Hospital. Other workers with minor injuries said they did not want to go to the hospital.