Crane collapse kills 2, injures others

The collapsed construction crane in Soi On Nut 86 in Prawet district, Bangkok, on Tuesday afternoon. Two people were confirmed killed and at least three others injured. (Photo: Ruamkatanyu rescue foundation via 1197 traffic call centre Facebook)

Two people were killed and others injured when a giant crane collapsed at a building site in Bangkok’s Prawet district on Tuesday afternoon.

The crane fell onto a cement truck and a nearby office building in Soi On Nut 86 about 2.15pm. Two people were killed and three others confirmed injured and rushed to Sirindhorn Hospital.

Some media outlets reported five people were injured.

Emergency services were at the scene.

Other details were not yet available.