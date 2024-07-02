Consumers ‘can open parcels before paying’

An online shopper browses products offered on an e-commerce platform in Thailand. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Consumers have the right to open parcels to inspect them before making cash-on-delivery payments, according to the Office of the Consumer Protection Board.

The board has issued a new regulation in response to complaints by many people who reported various problems with products they ordered and paid for before opening them.

Complaints included products being damaged during delivery, or sent to the wrong recipients without sellers taking responsibility, said Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai.

Under the new “Dee-Delivery” protocol, the vendor must specify product details including the shipper, the business name, the recipient of payment and the tracking number. Customers are entitled to return parcels and refuse payment if they face any problems.

Dee-Delivery will not only solve problems for online customers but also prevent online scammers, the board believes.

The system also calls for shippers to hold the money received from COD customers for five days before transferring it to the sellers.