Bangkok to grow another one million trees

Target for first one million, mostly shrubs and creepers, reached well ahead of schedule

City Hall staff join members of the public in planting trees at Chalerm Phrakiat Park in Bang Bon district of Bangkok on July 10, 2022. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

City Hall will plant 1 million more trees after achieving its initial target of 1 million sooner than planned.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced on social media platforms on Tuesday that its 1-million-tree campaign has already reached its goal, two years ahead of schedule.

Making Bangkok greener with 1 million more trees, big and small, was one of the flagship policies of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. He expected to reach the number by the time his four-year term ends in 2026.

Despite attaining the goal, BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said City Hall had not stopped its activities and was continuing to grow 1 million more trees.

Most of the trees planted under the project were small ones, according to the BMA. About 350,000 big trees have been added to Bangkok soil, while the rest were shrubs or creepers.

Districts in the capital planted 80% of the trees, while only 2% of the new greenery was added by individual residents, according to tree.bangkok.go.th, the BMA website dedicated to the project.

Who planted 1 million trees?

All Bangkok districts: 804,791

BMA Environment Department: 75,436

Other BMA agencies: 9,759

Private firms, state enterprises: 110,670

Individuals: 2,281

Bang Khae led all districts in greening up with 63,667 trees, followed by Taling Chan, Nong Chok, Chom Thong, Bueng Kum and Kannayao.