Blue Line fare hike takes effect

The fare for the MRT's Blue Line will rise by at least two baht starting Wednesday.

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM), the line operator, said the hike is due to a contractual obligation that allows it to be raised every two years to reflect changes in the consumer price index. Passengers will now be charged 17-45 baht to ride the Blue Line, up from 17-43 baht. The new rate will be in effect until July 2, 2026.

The BEM said a 10% discount is offered to student cardholders and 50% for those with senior cards.

Users can call the BEM's information centre at 02-624-5200 or find more details on BEM social media platforms.