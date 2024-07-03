Foreigners arrested for long overstays in Phuket

Three foreign men are arrested in Phuket on Wednesday for overstaying their visas. A fourth was also arrested by immigration officials for overstay. (Photo: Phuket immigration office)

PHUKET: Four foreign men were arrested for overstaying by from 234 days to over five years during random visa inspections on Wednesday morning.

Immigration officers made passport checks at locations where overstayers were likely to be staying as part of "Operation X-ray‘’, aimed at catching visa offenders.

They arrested two Egyptians, one Pakistani and a Russian.

The four were - Mohamed, an Egyptian who had overstayed for 1,898 days; Zubair, a Pakistani with 1,734 days overstay; Haitham, an Egyptian with a 234-day overstay; and a Russian named Dmitrii, 413 days.

Their full names were not released.

All were charged and handed over to local police for legal processing.

The owners of the places were fined for not reporting foreigners staying there within 24 hours of their arrival, under Section 38 of the Immigration Act.