Bangkok-Vientiane train service begins July 19

The State Railway of Thailand has announced the start of an international train service connecting Bangkok and Vientiane, in Laos, on July 19. (Photo:@pr.railway Facebook)

A new international train service connecting Bangkok and Vientiane in Laos will begin services on July 19, the State Railway of Thailand announced on Wednesday.

The SRT is extending the Bangkok-Nong Khai route for this new service. The train will depart from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station (Bangkok Central) at 9.25pm on July 19 and arrive at Vientiane's Khamsavath station at 9.05am on July 20.

An official said that upon arrival at their destination, travellers can use public transport services, including vans and taxis, to travel to downtown Vientiane, 7-9 kilometres away.

They can visit attractions such as the Patuxai war monument or could board the high-speed Laos-Chinarailway at Vientiane Railway Station to travel to other provinces in Laos or to China.

It is expected that one-way ticket fares from Bangkok to Vientiane will start around 300 baht for a third-class fan seat, the official said. Travel time will be about 10 hours.

Earlier, Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, head of the SRT governor's office, told the media that the SRT met with Lao National Railways to discuss the launch of the train service and to promote tourism and logistics between the two countries.

The SRT has also provided training to Lao railway officials in areas such as train operations, station management and ticket sales, he said.

A trial service between Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Thanalaeng, and Vientiane stations was completed on May 21 without any problems, he added. Mr Ekkarat there had been remarkable collaboration between the two countries in getting the new service off the ground.