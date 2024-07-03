Senior judge shunted after molestation complaint

A senior judge has been transferred to an inactive post pending a formal investigation for allegedly molesting a court reporter, according to a highly placed source in the Court of Justice.

The order was signed by the Supreme Court president on Tuesday. The accused judge will be temporarily transferred to the Office of the President of the Supreme Court.

Judge Jumpol Chuwong will temporarily assume the position of acting chief judge, according to the source.

The transfer was prompted by a complaint filed with Office of the Court of Justice and the Judicial Commission on June 25. A female court reporter claimed she was sexually assaulted on a sleeper train on the way to attend a personnel development event in Chiang Mai on June 1.