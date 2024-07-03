DP World eyes local projects

PM courts Dubai-based logistics giant as potential investor in Land Bridge and other ventures

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin meets with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem (third from left), group chairman and CEO of the global supply chain and logistics company DP World, at Government House in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Government House)

DP World, a global supply chain and logistics giant based in Dubai, has shown interest in exploring investments in domestic projects including the 1-trillion-baht Land Bridge megaproject, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Mr Srettha met on Wednesday at Government House with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, to discuss potential investment opportunities.

The prime minister highlighted the government’s vision of transforming the kingdom into a regional transport hub.

“We discussed the overall economy and the direction of investments in various projects in Thailand, aiming to drive the economy’s growth to transform our country into a regional transport hub by taking advantage of its geographical location connecting the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, to serve as a gateway for trade and transport at the regional and global level,” Mr Srettha said.

He emphasised the government’s desire for global investors to participate in these ventures, positioning Thailand as a fully integrated economic centre in the region.

Mr Srettha highlighted Thailand’s positive economic trajectory and its attractiveness to foreign investors.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said he was glad to meet the executives of DP World again. They met in January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In addition to setting up its Southeast Asia office in Bangkok, DP World operates container terminals at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri, the country’s busiest international port.

“DP World continually looks for opportunities to invest in countries with the potential for high economic growth but where friction and obstacles in the supply chain have created challenges,” Mr bin Sulayem said.

“With our expertise, from ports and terminals, economic zones through to transport, logistics and technology, we are ideally placed to help smooth the flow of trade.”

Founded in 2005, DP World handles 70 million container units, brought in by around 70,000 ships per year, accounting for 10% of global container traffic. It operates 82 ports in 40 countries and employs 111,000 employees in more than 75 countries in all. In Asia Pacific, it employs more than 7,000 personnel and operates ports and terminals in 19 locations.

Mr Suriya said previously that DP World had expressed interest in the Land Bridge project, and Mr bin Sulayem was expected to discuss a possible joint investment with Mr Srettha on Wednesday.

The project aims to develop a logistics network connecting Chumphon province on the Gulf of Thailand to Ranong on the Andaman coast.

The meeting between DP World executives and the prime minister underscores the appeal of the project to investors, said Mr Suriya, adding he was confident it would get under way during the government’s current term.