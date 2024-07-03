Regional haze challenges discussed

Smoke billows into the air in Nonthaburi after a farmer sets her rice field on fire to clear dry rice straw left after the harvest. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand has affirmed its commitment to stepping up efforts to combat transboundary haze pollution in cooperation with regional partners, says Environment Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan.

Pol Gen Phatcharavat made the declaration on Wednesday at a meeting of an Asean sub-regional ministerial committee on haze pollution in Bangkok. Delegates from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand were represented, along with aspiring Asean member Timor-Leste as an observer.

He said he appreciated all the efforts made by members to monitor, observe and prevent transboundary haze pollution under the framework of the Asean agreement. Significant developments have included the establishment of the Southeast Asia Fire Danger Rating System and the agreement to set up the Asean Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control.

In Thailand, he said, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, together with the Royal Forest Department, monitor fires on peatlands and agricultural zones in the South during the fire season from July to September, in an attempt to reduce impact on people’s health and environment.

The two-day meeting produced a successful statement, affirming cooperation on limiting transboundary haze pollution impacts, with information sharing and updated technology contributing to better results.

The Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) expects above-normal rainfall over most parts of the southern Asean region in the coming months. Nonetheless, there remains a risk of transboundary haze occurring. Hotspots with smoke plumes or haze can still be expected over some fire-prone areas, particularly during periods of drier conditions.