Thousands applaud as prince adorns saffron robe

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn joins monkhood in a centuries-old ceremony watched by Thais across the country, completing a rite of passage as a Buddhist man

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn traded his scarlet military uniform on Nov 6, 1978 for the simple saffron robe of a Buddhist monk in a glittering centuries-old ceremony at the Royal Temple of the Emerald Buddha.

He then became known as "Vajiralonggarano Bhikku" and served 15 days at Wat Bovornnives, where his father was also a monk.

The rites were watched by Their Majesties the King and Queen, members of the Royal Family, privy councillors, the prime minister and his cabinet, the Policy Council, national assemblymen, commanders-in-chief of the armed forces, and Thais watching on television.

One of the honoured guests was visiting Chinese vice premier Teng Hsiao-ping, who raised his hands in a "wai" to the newly ordained monk.

Clad in a black "Mao" suit, Mr Teng was greeted with applause from the crowd. When he was about to enter the chapel, he was greeted by supreme commander Serm na Nakhon, then-prime minister Kriangsak Chomanan and deputy interior minister Prem Tinasulanonda.

The 26-year-old Crown Prince's hair had been ceremoniously cut by his father, his mother and his paternal grandmother, after which an expert barber shaved his head.

While most people watched from their home television sets, several thousand gathered at the temple, including village scouts from various parts of the country.

ROYAL SPLENDOUR

The royal party arrived at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha about 2.15pm after a ceremony at the Paisal Taksin Throne Hall in the Grand Palace.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince wore a military uniform with scarlet jacket. All the Royal ladies -- Her Maiesty the Queen in deep crimson royal silk, Their Highnesses Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Princess Galayani Vadhana, as well as ML Bua Kitiyakara, Her Majesty's mother, all in deep blue, and Her Royal Highness The Princess Mother in pale yellow -- made the rich surroundings of the Emerald Buddha Temple come alive with pomp and splendour.

His Majesty the King, in a white uniform with a sash and carrying a sword, lit candles to pay homage to Kings Rama I and II, founders of the Chakri Dynasty, and then to the statue of the Emerald Buddha.

The monk's robes were brought by a Royal Page, and the Crown Prince with Their Majesties retired to a specially built room at the rear of the temple so the Crown Prince could have his head shaved.

As usual during an ordination ceremony, the King, as father of the monk-to-be, cut a ceremonial lock of hair, followed by Her Majesty the Queen. The locks of the Crown Prince's hair were placed on a special pahn tong or golden tray. Whereas in ordinary families this ceremony is done with an ordinary pair of scissors, on this auspicious occasion a special sword was used to cut the ceremonial locks of hair.

Dressed in dazzling white and gold robes -- in contrast to the plain white of the usual initiate -- the Crown Prince stepped into the blaze of brilliant candlelight reflected by the gold ornamentation as deep-toned gongs sounded and monks chanted.

This was indeed a great occasion, unique in Thailand's history: For the first time, a royal ordination was televised so that millions could see it; a "once-in-a-lifetime ceremony," as the television commentator put it at the time.

The head-shaving ceremony was carried out by an expert barber, Nai Choon Yaen-eka. Afterwards, His Royal Highness took a ceremonial bath for purification. King Bhumibol Adulyadej anointed his son's forehead with the usual three white dots of paste.

Meanwhile, in the specially red-carpeted area of the temple outside the Crown Prince's special room, then-prime minister Kriangsak Chomanan arrived with his guest of honour, vice premier Teng Hsiao-ping of China. They were accompanied by His Excellency the Chinese ambassador and an interpreter who spoke faultless Thai and explained all the proceedings to vice premier Teng.

GLIMPSE OF GREATNESS

Outside, in the temple grounds, a large and orderly crowd had gathered and were waiting patiently for a glimpse of the beloved Royal Family after the ceremony. Boy scouts were there in case their services were needed.

Everyone took their places for the ceremony. The Royal Family entered the chapel via the rear door and sat facing the chapter of 30 senior monks headed by His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch, with the King and Queen seated on special chairs magnificently decorated with the Royal Garuda emblem.

To the right of the Royal Family sat the government dignitaries, all in white uniforms, and their guests from China in dark blue.

The Crown Prince, with his head shaved and wearing an upper robe of pale gold above a white lower garment, entered the chapel through the front door. He knelt before the King and Queen and the Princess Mother and offered them the traditional dork mai, toob, tian flowers, joss-sticks and a candle. To the accompaniment of music from and conch-trumpets he then made shells, and performed the same offerings to the statue of the Emerald Buddha, after which he lit candles in homage to the Triple Gem, performing the five-point prostration.

After saluting His Majesty the King, the monk-to-be or nahk (serpent) as he is called in Thai, received his set of robes from his father and went to kneel before his preceptor, the Supreme Patriarch, from whom he asked permission to become a monk.

Every layman, be he Crown Prince or pauper, must go through an identical ceremony to become a monk.

First he must be ordained as a samanera or novice. Only those aged 20 or older can then go on to become a full monk in a continuation of the same ceremony. The entire procedure was conducted in the ancient Pali language, and His Royal Highness, like every nahk, had to master some 40 lines of Pali word-perfectly before the ceremony.

In due course, after His Holiness had spoken to the Crown Prince at length on the meaning of his coming monkhood, he draped the monk's upper robe over His Royal Highness' neck.

Once again the trumpets and conch-shells blew as the Crown Prince retired, accompanied by His Majesty the King, to don the saffron robes for the first time. All the distinguished assembly stood while this was being done. The music changed to the delicate tones of a piphat, or Thai classical band.

The Crown Prince returned dressed in a striped robe and sarong. Barefooted, he knelt and touched his head at his father's feet in filial obedience. His robe showed him to be a novice. Accompanied by his attendant, he made fresh offerings to the Supreme Patriarch and asked in Pali to be given the precepts.

This His Holiness did from behind a large ornately decorated pear-shaped fan called a talabhat. With the glittering and distinguished audience, it was a scene of unforgettable splendour.