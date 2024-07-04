3.1-magnitude quake in Mae Hong Son

MAE HONG SON - A 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred in Muang district of this northern border province on Thursday morning.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department reported that the quake was detected one kilometre underground in tambon Huai Pu Ling at 5.23am.

According to the Department of Mineral Resources, the quake was caused by normal movement along the Mae Hong Son Fault (MHSF).

The department added that the quake was minor, and it can be felt by people on the ground.