Ex-official arrested for illegal land deeds

Arrest was made two months before statute of limitations in case expired

Police arrest Mr Arun, a former director of the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial land adjudication centre, at a house in Nakhon Ratchasima on Thursday. (Photo: Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission)

A former director of an office responsible for surveying and issuing land documents was arrested on Thursday for illegally issuing title deeds for thousands of rai of public land in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Officials from the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) police apprehended Mr Arun, who was wanted on an arrest warrant for malfeasance in violation of Section 157 of the Criminal Code, at a house in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The warrant was issued by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Malfeasance Cases, said the arresting team. The surname of the suspect was not provided.

Mr Arun, 70, a former director of the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial land adjudication centre, was allegedly involved in illegally issuing title deeds for public land to business operators. The land included over 2,000 rai in Khao Yai of Pak Chong district and economic areas in several districts.

The suspect had evaded arrest over the past years and was caught just two months before the statute of limitations in the case expired, said Pol Lt Col Siripong Sritula, director of the PACC's area 2.

He said Mr Arun was among four suspects involved in the case. Police were hunting down the remaining suspects.