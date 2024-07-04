FDA warns about erection supplement

Product found to contain prescription-only drug that can have serious side effects

The Facebook page of the Food and Drug Administration shows a picture of the product in question in a post on Thursday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned consumers that a dietary supplement that claims to help men with erection problems contains a prescription-only drug that can have serious side effects.

The FDA said on Thursday that it bought the “Hulx” dietary supplement from the Line official account of company called Dr.Jel and sent it to the Department of Medical Sciences for testing.

According to the FDA, the product was made by Organics Innovations Co in Muang district of Nakhon Pathom and distributed by Dr.Jel Organics, also located in the same district.

The Dr.Jel website says the product has “no side effects”.

The tests by the Department of Medical Sciences found that the product contained sildenafil, a controlled medicine to treat erectile dysfunction. Its purchase requires a doctor’s prescription. It cannot be used in dietary supplement products.

Possible side effects of sildenafil can include headache, vision impairment, hypotension, heart attack, ocular hypertension and hearing loss. If the side effects are severe, they can be fatal.

The FDA said it was taking legal action against the wrongdoers.