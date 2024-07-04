10 projects chosen for King’s birthday

Nong Bon Lake Park, which boasts a popular water sports centre in Prawet district of Bangkok, is among the sites earmarked for improvements to help celebrate the birthday of His Majesty the King. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

The government has selected 10 projects to be highlighted as part of the celebrations for the 72nd birthday of His Majesty the King. They are aimed at developing the country’s forests, water resources and people.

Jiraporn Sindhuprai, minister of the Office of the Prime Minister, on Thursday gave details of the projects that are being carried out throughout the year.

The forest-related projects include one by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to improve Nong Bon Lake Park and 72 pocket parks, as well as the plan by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to grow 72 million trees to restore forest areas, Ms Jiraporn said.

Those aimed at preserving water resources include the Interior Ministry’s project to renovate 10 canals, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment project to create large groundwater resources to deal with drought; and a Ministry of Agriculture scheme to improve 72 rivers in a sustainable manner, she added.

The people-focused initiatives include projects to donate 10 million cc of blood, provide clean water to schools, provide 72,000 pieces of equipment for the disabled, improve 72 hospitals and first aid stations, and improve people’s lives by providing them with land where they can live and earn a living.

Ms Jiraporn said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is also focusing on the celebrations for the 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty the King on July 28.

She asked for cooperation from all sectors to publicise the event so that there will be as many participants as possible.