Security an issue at proposed new checkpoint to Cambodia

Authorities briefed on problems created by Chinese-built casino encroaching on Thai territory in Trat

The Ban Tha Sen crossing in Muang district of Trat is open three days a week for border trade with Cambodia. Provincial officials hope security issues can be resolved so that it can be made a permanent checkpoint. (Photo: Ministry of Commerce)

TRAT: The National Security Council (NSC) will carefully study trade benefits and security concerns related to a plan to open a new permanent border checkpoint with Cambodia, a senior official said on Friday.

Authorities in the province are pushing for Ban Tha Sen in Muang district to be made a permanent checkpoint after cabinet approval, pending support from the NSC.

Ban Tha Sen borders Phothisat province in Cambodia. The crossing is currently open three days a week to support local border trade but it has not been designated as an official checkpoint.

The Ministry of Commerce is also eager to see the pass transformed into a gateway to transport goods to Phothisat, which has a population of 330,000, and even to Phnom Penh, which is about 230 kilometres from the border.

An obstacle to the plan is border conflicts, a visiting NSC delegation led by deputy secretary-general Woranat Khongmuang was told on Friday.

A marine unit responsible for the area told the delegation that Cambodia had constructed structures, including part of a casino and residential quarters, encroaching on Thai soil in 18 locations at Ban Tha Sen.

Thailand had protested to Cambodian local authorities and the Phnom Penh government, the marine officers said.

The border casino complex in Cambodia was built by Chinese investors and about 2,000 Chinese are staying in the area, according to Thai security authorities.

Mr Woranat said the NSC would evaluate the situation, including the solution to border encroachment, before making a recommendation on the future of the crossing.